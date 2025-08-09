Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 44,783 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,783 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of FCX opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

