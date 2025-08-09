Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 5,141 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,360,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,101 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $540,461,000 after buying an additional 386,838 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ross Stores by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $504,684,000 after buying an additional 1,368,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ross Stores by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,897,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,283,000 after buying an additional 256,238 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $145.22 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

