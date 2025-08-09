9,700 Shares in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Acquired by Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. UMB Financial makes up about 1.3% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,283 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after buying an additional 249,995 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 301,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after buying an additional 225,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,088,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $110.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.77. UMB Financial Corporation has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $129.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.25 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg M. Graves purchased 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.58 per share, with a total value of $28,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,524. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.11.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

