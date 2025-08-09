MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 54,000 Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up about 0.2% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,585,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,799,000 after purchasing an additional 249,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in FOX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,706,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,010,000 after purchasing an additional 759,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FOX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,908,000 after buying an additional 131,018 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in FOX by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,817,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,791,000 after buying an additional 497,544 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,703,000 after acquiring an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. Fox Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

