Head to Head Contrast: Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) and Terex (NYSE:TEX) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Caterpillar and Terex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caterpillar 0 6 10 2 2.78 Terex 0 5 4 1 2.60

Caterpillar presently has a consensus target price of $444.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Terex has a consensus target price of $52.2222, suggesting a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Terex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Terex is more favorable than Caterpillar.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Caterpillar has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terex has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.0% of Caterpillar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Terex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Caterpillar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Terex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Caterpillar pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Terex pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Terex pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Caterpillar has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years and Terex has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Caterpillar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caterpillar and Terex”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caterpillar $64.81 billion 3.01 $10.79 billion $19.66 21.18 Terex $5.13 billion 0.62 $335.00 million $2.68 18.13

Caterpillar has higher revenue and earnings than Terex. Terex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caterpillar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Caterpillar and Terex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caterpillar 14.95% 48.95% 10.60% Terex 3.46% 15.95% 5.64%

Summary

Caterpillar beats Terex on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools. The company's Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovels, draglines, rotary drills, hard rock vehicles, tractors, mining trucks, wheel loaders, off-highway and articulated trucks, wheel tractor scrapers and dozers, fleet management products, landfill and soil compactors, machinery components, autonomous ready vehicles and solutions, work tools, and safety services and mining performance solutions, as well as related parts and services. Its Energy & Transportation segment offers reciprocating engine powered generator sets; reciprocating engines, drivetrain, and integrated systems and solutions; turbines, centrifugal gas compressors, and related services; and diesel-electric locomotives and components, and other rail-related products. The company's Financial Products segment provides operating and finance leases, installment sale contracts, revolving charge accounts, repair/rebuild financing services, working capital loans, and wholesale financing; and insurance and risk management products and services. Its All Other Operating segment offers filters and fluids, undercarriage, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, precision seals, and rubber sealing and connecting components; parts distribution; logistics solutions and distribution services; brand management and marketing strategy services; and digital investments services. Caterpillar Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands. Its products are used in construction, infrastructure, and recycling projects; quarrying and mining, and material handling applications; maintenance applications to lift equipment or material; and landscaping and biomass production industries. The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands. Its products include portable material lifts, portable aerial work platforms, trailer-mounted articulating booms, self-propelled articulating and telescopic booms, and scissor lifts, as well as related components and replacement parts for construction and maintenance of industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities, transmission and distribution lines, construction and foundation drilling applications, and other commercial operations, as well as in tree trimming and various infrastructure projects. The company offers financing solutions to assist customers in the rental, leasing, and acquisition of its products. Terex Corporation was founded in 1933 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

