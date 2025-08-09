Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $604,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 53.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 854,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after buying an additional 297,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

