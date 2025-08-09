Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 11,456 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

SAP stock opened at $292.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.00 and a 200 day moving average of $284.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.27. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $205.51 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

