Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Invests $2.95 Million in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50,363 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 278,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE FE opened at $43.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 183 shares in the company, valued at $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

