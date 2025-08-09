MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $2.96 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.10% of Amedisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 117.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $621.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

