Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Avant Capital LLC

Avant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.19. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $813.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

