Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,967,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,090.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 536,166 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 514,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,014,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,050,000 after purchasing an additional 422,452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $70.55 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

