Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading 24.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) rose 24.4% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 349,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,225% from the average daily volume of 26,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R. Wayne Myles bought 170,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$47,804.00. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.