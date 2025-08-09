Morgan Stanley Boosts AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $480.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APP. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush upgraded AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.33.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $455.98 on Thursday. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $525.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $4,109,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 192,421 shares in the company, valued at $81,394,083. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total value of $41,991,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,393,806.39. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in AppLovin by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 159,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in AppLovin by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.