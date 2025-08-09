Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Bought by Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 2.8% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,131,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after acquiring an additional 109,659 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,014,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,878,000 after buying an additional 64,199 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,219,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,127,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 61,412 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,110,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $23.04 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

