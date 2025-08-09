Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares were up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 8,814,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,957% from the average daily volume of 428,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Abcourt Mines Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The stock has a market cap of C$59.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.
About Abcourt Mines
Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.
