Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) rose 66.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 8,814,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,957% from the average daily volume of 428,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

