Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,878,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 254,736 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $382,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SU stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.4135 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

