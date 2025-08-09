Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Shares Acquired by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,392 shares during the period. Intercorp Financial Services makes up about 3.0% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 1.04% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $39,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 111.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 27,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $382.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 24.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 17,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $350,006.98. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,946,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,933,419.56. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intercorp Financial Services Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

