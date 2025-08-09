Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $137.89 Million Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,373,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,155 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.74% of RB Global worth $137,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RB Global by 5,560.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RB Global by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,022,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,832,590. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $365,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,511.46. The trade was a 17.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,133 shares of company stock worth $7,843,729 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RB Global stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $114.45.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.79.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

