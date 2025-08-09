Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.6% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 2.37% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $111,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

XMHQ opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

