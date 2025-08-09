330 Shares in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,754,000 after buying an additional 222,496 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,218,000 after purchasing an additional 126,940 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,103,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 922,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,560,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.73.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:MCK opened at $667.14 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $679.09. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

