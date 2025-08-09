NWK Group Inc. Sells 67 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

NWK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises 2.4% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,319.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,658.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,792.59. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,313.69 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,163.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,032 shares of company stock worth $35,172,583. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

