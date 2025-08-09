Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,275,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732,701 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $51,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $137,561,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Grab by 176,919.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,891,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Grab by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,829,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.88 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

