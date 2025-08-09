Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,739 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $58,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,674.80. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $103.77 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.14 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $828.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.