Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 319.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389,549 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $115,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,397,000 after acquiring an additional 138,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 486,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 494,133 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 71.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,971,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after acquiring an additional 823,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,295,000 after acquiring an additional 784,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.6%

PAAS stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAAS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

