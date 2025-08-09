Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 122.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $637,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Autoliv by 11.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 84,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 7.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Autoliv by 56.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 122,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALV. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 31.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

