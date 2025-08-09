Johnson Financial Group LLC Takes $709,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $177.08.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

