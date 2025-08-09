Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 873,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,432 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $38,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Pure Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,886.02. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,592.25. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,887,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

