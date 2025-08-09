ESL Trust Services LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

ESL Trust Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $47.76 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

