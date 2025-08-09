iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Raised by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

ESGD opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $91.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

