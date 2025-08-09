Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $168,146,000 after purchasing an additional 265,416 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Medtronic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 16,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 5,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.