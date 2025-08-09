Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $42.69 Million Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,545,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.46% of New Gold worth $42,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,936,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in New Gold by 32.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,008,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after buying an additional 729,501 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 520.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 131,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 110,124 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in New Gold by 2.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,504,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

