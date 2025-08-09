Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,954 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 2.49% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 103,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5309 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

