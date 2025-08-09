Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 28,484 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $45,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 912,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,923,000 after acquiring an additional 689,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 512,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,585 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 447,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 330,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

KB Financial Group stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. KB Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

