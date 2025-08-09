Lcnb Corp Has $2.19 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lcnb Corp lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 87.1% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 24.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $288.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $339.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

