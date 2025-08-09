Deutsche Bank AG Has $195.89 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,901,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 525,990 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $195,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.9%

CMG opened at $41.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.