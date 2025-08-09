Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 202 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $240.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $186.74 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.