Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,719 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $60,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,470,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,316,000 after acquiring an additional 951,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,990,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,953,000 after acquiring an additional 202,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,106,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,528,000 after acquiring an additional 389,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,464,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,736,000 after acquiring an additional 229,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,913.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,419,307.62. This represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.93.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

