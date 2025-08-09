3,237 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,683,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,923,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $194,796,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TLT opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3308 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

