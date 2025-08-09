Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,746 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1,303.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 766,058 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allstate by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 832,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,575,000 after purchasing an additional 602,533 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $206.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.