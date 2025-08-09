31,243 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:LEG opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.