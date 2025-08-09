Johnson Financial Group LLC Invests $830,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $195.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.