JFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,191 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

