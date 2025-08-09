2,203 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after buying an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 187,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,909,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 293.5% in the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 50,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

