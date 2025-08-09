Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $1.88 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Netflix by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,226 shares of company stock worth $183,849,784. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,211.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,093.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $514.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $622.99 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

