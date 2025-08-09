Condor Capital Management Buys 9,572 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned 0.47% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of BATS JMUB opened at $49.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

