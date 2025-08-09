32,669 Shares in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 290,901 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,226,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,640,000 after purchasing an additional 187,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $19,802,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE LW opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $83.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

