iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Office Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $640.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.24. The stock has a market cap of $645.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $642.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

