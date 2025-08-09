Condor Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,329,000 after purchasing an additional 184,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,720,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,507,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,345,000 after purchasing an additional 123,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,044,000 after purchasing an additional 327,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3%

MAR stock opened at $259.92 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.40 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.