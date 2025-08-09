Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,564,000 after purchasing an additional 211,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chevron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,755,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,992,406,000 after buying an additional 292,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.11.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.98 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.